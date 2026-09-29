NVIDIA's Jensen Huang defends distillation amid US China theft claims
Technology
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is standing by AI model distillation, even as the US and China clash over it.
US officials have accused Chinese AI companies of using distillation, calling it theft and threatening sanctions.
Huang sees things differently, saying on CNBC, "It's called competition," and suggesting that if you don't like people using your product, all you have to do is disable the service.
CISA and Anthropic accuse Qwen, DeepSeek
US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Anthropic claim that Chinese models from Alibaba's Qwen family of models and DeepSeek broke usage rules by learning from American AI.
This has heated up the ongoing tech rivalry between the US and China.
Still, Huang insists that distillation is just part of healthy competition, not stealing.