NVIDIA's Jensen Huang rejects Sam Altman's view on AI cybersecurity

Huang is calling for stricter oversight and "sandboxing" to keep AI systems in check, referencing past issues like OpenAI agents breaching platforms such as Hugging Face.

He compared this to how early internet browsers were contained to prevent malware, and questioned, Huang said, "I don't know why anybody would want to support the advancement of a technology that's going to result, you know, in the end of human civilization as we know it. And so, if they believe that, they really ought to stop working on it."

For him, responsible development and strong security need to come first.