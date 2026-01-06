NVIDIA's new Rubin chips go big: 5x faster, way cheaper AI Technology Jan 06, 2026

NVIDIA just announced at CES 2026 that its Vera Rubin chips are officially unveiled.

These new chips promise up to five times greater inference performance and up to 10x lower cost per token for MoE inference than the previous generation.

CEO Jensen Huang showed off what they can do live on stage in Las Vegas.