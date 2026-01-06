Tiiny AI drops the Pocket Lab: a tiny but mighty AI supercomputer
Tiiny AI just launched the Pocket Lab, calling it the world's smallest personal AI supercomputer.
This pocket-sized gadget can run huge language models—up to 120 billion parameters—completely offline, so you don't need cloud access or fancy servers.
It will be showcased at CES 2026 and is aimed at anyone who wants fast, secure AI on the go.
What's under the hood?
Inside, you get an ARMv9.2 12-core CPU, a custom dNPU with 190 TOPS performance, plus 80GB RAM and 1TB storage—all running on just 65W of power.
It's tuned for most real-world AI tasks (10B-100B parameters), but can handle advanced stuff like GPT-4o-level reasoning when needed.
Why does it matter?
The Pocket Lab uses TurboSparse tech to speed things up by activating only what's needed, and its open-source PowerInfer engine lets it juggle workloads smartly between CPU and NPU.
In short: you get server-level performance that usually needs pricey GPUs—without burning through energy or your wallet.