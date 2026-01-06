Tiiny AI drops the Pocket Lab: a tiny but mighty AI supercomputer Technology Jan 06, 2026

Tiiny AI just launched the Pocket Lab, calling it the world's smallest personal AI supercomputer.

This pocket-sized gadget can run huge language models—up to 120 billion parameters—completely offline, so you don't need cloud access or fancy servers.

It will be showcased at CES 2026 and is aimed at anyone who wants fast, secure AI on the go.