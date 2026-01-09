NVIDIA's Rubin: The next-gen AI supercomputer that slashes costs Technology Jan 09, 2026

NVIDIA just dropped Rubin, its new six-chip AI supercomputer, at CES 2026.

Designed for training massive AI models, Rubin promises to cut inference token costs by up to 10x and uses four times fewer GPUs than the previous Blackwell system.

Rubin is built for the world's largest and most advanced AI systems—think seriously big AI projects.