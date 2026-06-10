NWA 12774 offers 1st definitive evidence of possible Mars-sized protoplanet

Rare angrite shows distinct crystal history

Angrites like NWA 12774 are some of the rarest volcanic rocks from space, with only 68 ever found on Earth.

What makes this one special? Its makeup shows it came from a large protoplanet or parent body, way bigger than an asteroid, and its crystal patterns reveal it had a totally different history compared with Earth or Mars, giving us new clues about how wild planet-building was back then.