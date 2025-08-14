Next Article
NxtGen launches 'M,' India's 1st open-source AI platform
NxtGen just dropped "M," a fresh open-source AI platform built in India.
It's designed to help businesses, startups, and public agencies turn ideas into real-world actions—without being locked into big tech's closed systems.
'M' can switch between top AI models
"M" can switch between top AI models like Llama 4 and DeepSeek 671B, so it handles everything from building websites to booking services.
Your data stays private on NxtGen's secure servers.
The platform also aims to boost teamwork and innovation in fields like healthcare and governance, helping India lead the way in action-focused AI.