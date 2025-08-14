Next Article
Gemini Live can now manage your calendar events
Google just dropped a big update for its Gemini Live app, bringing smarter AI features to help you stay on top of your schedule.
Now, you can use voice commands and your camera to quickly manage events, routes, and notes across Calendar, Maps, Keep, and Tasks—making daily planning feel a lot less like work.
AI can now add sports matches to your calendar
With the upgrade, you can link calendar events straight to Google Maps for easy navigation or have Gemini Live automatically add things like sports matches (with all the details) to your calendar.
Lists and notes are easier to handle too.
Plus, you're in control: visual cues show when AI is active in connected apps—and if you want a break from AI in places like Gmail or Docs, turning it off is simple.