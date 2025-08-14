Gemini Live can now manage your calendar events

AI can now add sports matches to your calendar

With the upgrade, you can link calendar events straight to Google Maps for easy navigation or have Gemini Live automatically add things like sports matches (with all the details) to your calendar.

Lists and notes are easier to handle too.

Plus, you're in control: visual cues show when AI is active in connected apps—and if you want a break from AI in places like Gmail or Docs, turning it off is simple.