NYPD warns smart glasses could record inside stations and jails
The NYPD is sounding the alarm about smart glasses, saying they could let people secretly record inside police stations or jails.
Their big worry? These gadgets might capture sensitive info like cell layouts or where cameras are placed, making it easier for that data to fall into the wrong hands.
DHS developing facial recognition glasses
It's not just the NYPD: other US police departments and even the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have flagged smart glasses as a risk.
Ironically, while warning about them, DHS is also working on its own high-tech version with real-time facial recognition.
There's also debate over whether those little recording lights on some smart glasses actually do much to warn people they're being filmed, raising questions about privacy and how this tech could be misused.