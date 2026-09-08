NYU's Tristan Buckmaster alleges OpenAI produced competing Navier Stokes result

NYU mathematics professor Tristan Buckmaster says he is raising concerns about OpenAI for what he describes as unfair practices in a recent breakthrough on a tough math problem.

Buckmaster and Anthropic mathematician Levent Alpoge used AI tools like Codex and Claude to make headway on the Navier-Stokes problem, sharing their results on September 8, 2026.

Buckmaster says OpenAI caught wind of their approach and quickly used its own resources to produce a competing result.