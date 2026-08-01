Oak Deer Robotics debuts CookingMuse and RobotCook at Beijing conference
Robots are now taking over the kitchen, at least in China.
At the World Robotics Conference in Beijing, Oak Deer Robotics showed off its CookingMuse, a multimodal cooking AI model, and a fully automated food cart with a little humanoid chef called RobotCook.
The basic cooking robot whipped up classic dishes like stir-fried tofu using high-heat woks, giving everyone a taste of what AI-powered cooking looks like.
Yujian Weilai runs robot noodle shop
Oak Deer's cooking robots are already working in 4,000 stores across over 300 cities.
At the event, another company demoed robots assembling and placing the bucket onto a serving tray.
Beijing's first robot-powered noodle shop Yujian Weilai even has robots boiling noodles and adding toppings, while humans still prep and load the ingredients every day.
As General Manager Li Pengzhen put it, "What we are trying to do is turn the machine's parameters into numbers, and use that to standardize every single bowl,"