Oak Deer Robotics debuts CookingMuse and RobotCook at Beijing conference

Robots are now taking over the kitchen, at least in China.

At the World Robotics Conference in Beijing, Oak Deer Robotics showed off its CookingMuse, a multimodal cooking AI model, and a fully automated food cart with a little humanoid chef called RobotCook.

The basic cooking robot whipped up classic dishes like stir-fried tofu using high-heat woks, giving everyone a taste of what AI-powered cooking looks like.