October AI attacks exposed cybersecurity gaps, firms rethink data copies
AI-powered attacks in October exposed serious weaknesses in old-school cybersecurity systems, even as stocks of cybersecurity companies rose.
With hackers moving faster thanks to AI, businesses are rethinking their approach, realizing it's not enough to just spot and react to threats.
Now, the focus is on reducing the number of copies of sensitive data in the first place.
Companies spend heavily, shift toward tokenization
Companies are still spending heavily on security tools, but there's a shift happening.
Instead of spreading sensitive information across many systems, technologies like tokenization and data isolation can help keep things safer.
The message is clear: smarter data management, plus classic security measures, could be key to staying ahead of evolving AI threats.