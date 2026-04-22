Why Telegram is being probed by UK's communications regulator

The UK 's communications regulator, Ofcom, has launched an investigation into the messaging platform Telegram . The probe is focused on whether the platform is failing to stop the sharing of child sexual abuse material in violation of the UK's Online Safety Act. The decision comes after evidence was offered by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, indicating that such content may be present and shared on Telegram.

Probe Investigation details Suzanne Cater, Ofcom's Director of enforcement, stressed the importance of ensuring that sites and apps tackle child sexual exploitation and abuse. She said it's one of their highest priorities and they work closely with law enforcement and child protection organizations to identify these harms.

Content sharing AI Forensics report on CSAM sharing A report by AI Forensics revealed that 24,671 Telegram users were actively sharing non-consensual intimate pictures, including CSAM, in Italy and Spain. The study found that most perpetrators were young heterosexual men who monetized this content via one-time fees or monthly subscriptions to channels. Silvia Semenzin of AI Forensics urged regulators to act urgently and order Telegram to cooperate with law enforcement and civil society for immediate removal of illegal content-sharing channels.

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Regulatory implications UK Online Safety Act and potential penalties The UK Online Safety Act mandates user-to-user service providers to restrict illegal content. Ofcom can impose fines of up to £18 million or 10% of a company's global revenue for violations. In extreme cases, a court could order advertisers or payment processors to stop providing services on a platform, or internet service providers to block access in the UK.

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