Offgrid Energy Labs to trial ZincGel in 10-MWh UK demo
Technology
Offgrid Energy Labs, a startup from IIT Kanpur, is setting up a 10-MWh demo plant in the UK to test and improve its new ZincGel batteries.
If all goes well, it will bring a large-scale factory to India next.
ZincGel batteries safer than lithium-ion
These batteries use zinc-bromine and water-based electrolytes, so they are much safer than typical lithium-ion ones: no fire risk.
They work well for solar farms and microgrids, stay efficient even in freezing weather, and last over five thousand cycles.
Plus, since zinc and bromine are easy to find in India, this technology could boost local energy security and help reduce reliance on tricky global supply chains.