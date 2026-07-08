Offgrid Energy Labs to trial ZincGel in 10-MWh UK demo

ZincGel batteries safer than lithium-ion

These batteries use zinc-bromine and water-based electrolytes, so they are much safer than typical lithium-ion ones: no fire risk.

They work well for solar farms and microgrids, stay efficient even in freezing weather, and last over five thousand cycles.

Plus, since zinc and bromine are easy to find in India, this technology could boost local energy security and help reduce reliance on tricky global supply chains.