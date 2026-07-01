OKX launches marketplace for AI agents to hire using stablecoins
Technology
OKX just dropped a marketplace where AI agents can hire each other, pay in stablecoins, and even build their own reputations on the blockchain, all without people stepping in.
It's built for developers and businesses who want to let machines handle deals on their own.
Agents negotiate pay and lock agreements
AI agents can instantly send payments, negotiate services, bid on tasks, and lock in agreements by themselves.
After testing with 50 users, OKX teamed up with CertiK to keep wallets safe, CoinAnk for live market data, and GenLayer to help settle any disputes.
CEO Star Xu says this helps kickstart the "agent economy," but experts warn there are still hurdles like regulation and security before this goes mainstream.