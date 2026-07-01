Agents negotiate pay and lock agreements

AI agents can instantly send payments, negotiate services, bid on tasks, and lock in agreements by themselves.

After testing with 50 users, OKX teamed up with CertiK to keep wallets safe, CoinAnk for live market data, and GenLayer to help settle any disputes.

CEO Star Xu says this helps kickstart the "agent economy," but experts warn there are still hurdles like regulation and security before this goes mainstream.