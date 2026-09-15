Omnipresent Robot Technologies targets India's defense with drones and satellites
Omnipresent Robot Technologies, started by Akash and Jyoti Sinha after more than 12 years in the US is making waves with drones and satellites designed for India's defense.
Backed by the Ministry of Defence's iDEX initiative, they're on a mission to boost national security and bring fresh innovation to the sector.
Omnipresent supplies Chandrayaan mission software
Their tech isn't just talk: Omnipresent builds tools for the Indian Army and Air Force, from advanced 3D mapping satellites to software used in India's Chandrayaan mission.
Their Bird X system helps airports target a reduction in bird strikes by 80%. Plus, government support means bigger orders and more investor confidence.
The company is also drawing top talent from IITs and even experienced engineers returning from abroad, helping India build its own defense know-how.