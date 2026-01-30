'Once-in-a-lifetime' comet disintegrated near sun; scientists reveal its secrets
Technology
Gemini North telescope in Hawaii just shared some incredible images of comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) breaking up as it swung close to the sun last October.
Turns out, this icy visitor couldn't withstand strong solar gravity and the pressure of the solar wind, so it crumbled—giving scientists a rare look at what comets are really made of.
Comet's remnants help us understand solar system formation
Astronomers worldwide joined in, spotting fragments with powerful telescopes and tracking how far they drifted apart.
Since ATLAS likely came from the distant Oort Cloud, studying its remains helps us understand not just comets but also how our solar system formed billions of years ago.
For space fans and scientists alike, it's a pretty exciting cosmic event!