'Once-in-a-lifetime' comet disintegrated near sun; scientists reveal its secrets Technology Jan 30, 2026

Gemini North telescope in Hawaii just shared some incredible images of comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) breaking up as it swung close to the sun last October.

Turns out, this icy visitor couldn't withstand strong solar gravity and the pressure of the solar wind, so it crumbled—giving scientists a rare look at what comets are really made of.