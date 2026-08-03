One HPV dose matches 2 for cervical cancer prevention, study
Technology
Big news for anyone thinking about HPV vaccines: a major study just found that one dose works just as well as the usual two-dose schedule to prevent cervical cancer.
Researchers followed more than 20,000 girls aged 12 to 16 in Costa Rica, and their results could make protecting themselves a lot simpler.
One dose offers 97% protection
HPV is a common virus that can lead to cervical cancer, which claims around 250,000 lives each year.
The study showed one shot offers at least 97% protection against the main cancer-causing HPV types, basically matching what two doses do.
This could help more people get vaccinated, especially in places where access is tough.
Right now, less than 30% of girls worldwide get the HPV vaccine, so making it easier could save a lot of lives.