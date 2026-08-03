One HPV dose matches 2 for cervical cancer prevention, study

HPV is a common virus that can lead to cervical cancer, which claims around 250,000 lives each year.

The study showed one shot offers at least 97% protection against the main cancer-causing HPV types, basically matching what two doses do.

This could help more people get vaccinated, especially in places where access is tough.

Right now, less than 30% of girls worldwide get the HPV vaccine, so making it easier could save a lot of lives.