One in 3 Indians use agentic AI: Adobe survey
A new Adobe survey shows that one in three Indians are using "agentic AI"—smart tech that actually understands what you want and gets things done for you.
Even more striking, nearly half of those surveyed say they'll start using it within the next year. That's way ahead of the Asia-Pacific average.
AI for daily tasks
Indians aren't just experimenting—they're leading in using AI for shopping (73%), comparing products (66%), and even finishing purchases (61%).
Millennials top the list, but Gen Z and Gen X aren't far behind.
The tech is also big for travel bookings, online shopping, banking, and even managing finances—making daily life a bit smoother.
Shift in expectations
Agentic AI is changing how people make decisions and get things done in India.
It's all about convenience and personalization, with more young people expecting businesses to offer smarter, more helpful tech experiences.