OnePlus 15, OPPO Find X9 series get stable ColorOS 17
Technology
Surprise! The OnePlus 15 and OPPO Find X9 series are getting the stable ColorOS 17 update ahead of schedule: no need to wait for October 29.
This Android 17-based upgrade is rolling out in phases, so when you'll see it depends on your region and current software.
Check settings for ColorOS 17
ColorOS 17 brings a fresh Living Flow Design, making navigation smoother with new animated transitions.
To see if it's ready for your device, just head to Settings > Software Update. Since the rollout is gradual, some users might have to hang tight a bit longer.
Before installing, double-check that your device's firmware matches up, just to avoid any update headaches.