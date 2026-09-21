OnePlus 16 1st look reveals Interstellar Lightning effect in China
OnePlus just dropped the first look at its new flagship, the OnePlus 16, launching in China soon.
It comes in three eye-catching colors: Tomorrow's Starlight (with a cool Interstellar Lightning Effect that lights up for notifications), Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest.
OnePlus 16 features 9,000mAh battery
The OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a sharp 6.78-inch OLED display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate and tough Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Under the hood, you're looking at the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip, up to 16GB RAM, and as much as 1TB storage.
Battery life shouldn't be an issue either: a huge 9,000mAh battery supports both crazy-fast wired (100W) and wireless (50W) charging.
The phone will run Android 17 with ColorOS 17 out of the box and will pack some serious camera power too: a main 200MP sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, plus a sharp-looking front camera.