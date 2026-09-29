OnePlus 16 leaks show 9,000-mAh battery and 185Hz display
Technology
The OnePlus 16 is shaping up to be a serious upgrade, with leaks suggesting a huge 9,000-mAh battery and a super-smooth 185-Hz display, both big jumps from last year's model.
If you're into gaming or streaming on your phone, these changes could make a real difference.
Expected Snapdragon 8 Elite, 200MP camera
Under the hood, it's expected to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip for faster performance and better battery life.
Camera fans can look forward to a massive 200MP main sensor plus two more 50MP lenses for zoom and ultrawide shots.
The phone might drop in China this October at around CNY 4,999 (about ₹71,000).