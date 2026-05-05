OnePlus launches Pad 4 in India starting at ₹59,999

Pad 4 includes free Stylo Pro

For a limited time, there's a bank discount of up to ₹5,000 plus a free Stylo Pro stylus (worth ₹5,499) and up to six months of no-cost EMI.

The Pad 4 packs a sharp 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Under the hood is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with up to 12GB RAM and OxygenOS 16 loaded with multitasking tools and AI features, plus an 8-speaker setup for immersive sound, big battery life, and fast charging.

Available in Dune Glow or Sage Mist colors.