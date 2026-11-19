OnePlus releases ColorOS-17 for Nord 6 and Nord CE 6
OnePlus is rolling out the stable ColorOS 17 update for Nord 6 and Nord CE 6 users in India.
The update, arriving in phases, brings a smoother interface and several new AI-powered tools, so your phone should feel faster and smarter.
If you haven't seen it yet, hang tight.
Refreshed UI and AI features
ColorOS 17 packs a refreshed look with redesigned Quick Settings and improved system apps.
You'll notice handy AI features like AI Suggest, Live Alerts, and dynamic lock screen notifications.
There's also a better Translate app with more language support, upgraded document scanning, easier viewing of photos and videos from certain third-party devices in Photos, and the AI Hyper Clarity algorithm.
To check for the update manually, just head to Settings > System > System updates > Download and Install.