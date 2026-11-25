OnePlus says ColorOS 17 features will not reach every device
If you're a OnePlus user waiting for the ColorOS 17 update, here's the scoop: not every feature will land on every device.
OnePlus shared in a recent community forum that some users noticed missing features, and it turns out availability depends on your phone's hardware, software compatibility, and even where you live.
AI features limited to some models
Basically, just because a cool new feature, like AI Mind Pilot or AI Photo Agent, is out there, doesn't mean it'll show up on your phone. Some advanced tools are only for certain models or are still being worked on.
Plus, visual extras like 3-D and motion wallpapers might be skipped if they slow down your device.
With ColorOS 17 replacing OxygenOS, expect different experiences depending on which OnePlus phone you have.