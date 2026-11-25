Basically, just because a cool new feature, like AI Mind Pilot or AI Photo Agent, is out there, doesn't mean it'll show up on your phone. Some advanced tools are only for certain models or are still being worked on.

Plus, visual extras like 3-D and motion wallpapers might be skipped if they slow down your device.

With ColorOS 17 replacing OxygenOS, expect different experiences depending on which OnePlus phone you have.