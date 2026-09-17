OnePlus teases OnePlus 16 with global 165Hz display, ColorOS 17
Technology
OnePlus has officially teased the OnePlus 16, which could debut in China in October.
The phone will feature a global 165Hz display and run on ColorOS 17 (based on Android 17).
It's shaping up to be a solid upgrade over last year's OnePlus 15.
OnePlus 16 9,000mAh battery 200MP camera
The device is expected to come with a hefty 9,000mAh battery, fast 100W charging, and support for 5G.
Camera fans can look forward to a triple rear setup with a standout 200MP main sensor.
Pricing is tipped at CNY 4,999 (around ₹75,000) for the base version.