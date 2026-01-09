Next Article
OnePlus Watch 3 gets $50 off for New Year—plus extra perks
Technology
OnePlus is kicking off 2026 with a $50 discount on its flagship Watch 3, bringing the price down to $300 when you use code NEWYEAR26 on their site before January 16.
The deal is for the 46mm Obsidian Titanium model and can be stacked with trade-in savings.
Trade-ins and freebies make it sweeter
Trade in your old smartwatch (like an Apple Watch Series 10) and you could save up to $88 more. Plus, you get two free straps in Emerald Green and Nordic Blue.
There's also a $50 discount on the smaller 43mm version, but no extra straps included there.