Only 7,000 humanoid robots sold worldwide in 2025, mostly experimental
Technology
In 2025, just 7,000 humanoid robots were sold worldwide: many were not doing productive work but were bought by research institutions or companies using them to generate data for improving AI models.
Compared to the hundreds of thousands of other robots out there, that's a tiny slice.
Right now, these bots are mostly helping with experiments or training AI rather than doing everyday jobs.
Experts forecast 90,000, 1.2 million by 2030
But things might change fast. Experts predict sales could jump to 90,000 this year and hit a massive 1.2 million by 2030.
As Susanne Bieller, secretary general of Frankfurt-based IFR, puts it, companies are using them to generate data for improving AI models.