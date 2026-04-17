OpenAI launches GPT-Rosalind to accelerate drug discovery and data analysis
OpenAI just dropped GPT-Rosalind, a new AI model designed to help scientists speed up drug discovery and make sense of huge research datasets.
For now, early access is available to select business customers and the Allen Institute, including Moderna and Amgen.
The goal? To act as a smart assistant for researchers so they can turn scientific findings into real healthcare solutions faster.
Industry reacts as OpenAI pledges safety
The launch has definitely caught the attention of both tech and pharma circles, especially since two Google DeepMind scientists were recognized in 2024 for AlphaFold, an AI system that predicts protein structures.
Some companies, including IQVIA, even saw their stock dip after the news.
OpenAI says GPT-Rosalind comes with built-in safety checks to prevent misuse, including anything risky like biological weapons, while helping researchers tackle tough problems in drug development more efficiently.