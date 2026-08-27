OpenAI adds ads to ChatGPT in India for logged-in adults

Don't worry if you're a Plus or Pro subscriber. Premium plans stay ad-free.

OpenAI says all ads will be clearly marked and visually different from chat answers.

Businesses can launch campaigns easily from September 4, but advertisers won't see your chats or personal info.

Ads also won't show up next to sensitive topics like health or politics.

This move is part of OpenAI's push to grow revenue as it eyes a future IPO.