OpenAI adds data agent to ChatGPT work for nontechnical employees
OpenAI just dropped a new feature called the Data agent for ChatGPT Work, and it's all about helping employees, including non-specialists, dig into company data, spot trends, and build dashboards.
You can ask questions in plain language and get insights using familiar business terms.
It's designed so employees, not just data pros, can make smarter decisions fast.
Data agent integrates with major platforms
The Data agent connects smoothly with big platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Tableau, and cloud tools like Google Drive and SharePoint.
Companies such as NTT Data, Thermo Fisher, and ServicePiston used it during its Alpha program to analyze sales and spending, identify reporting errors, assess business opportunities, and make staffing decisions.
You'll find it in the ChatGPT Work Plugins directory; setup is handled in Workspace settings for secure access.