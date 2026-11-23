OpenAI adds Dots tab and sleeker bottom navigation to ChatGPT
OpenAI just gave the ChatGPT mobile app a makeover, adding a dedicated "Dots" tab and a sleeker bottom navigation bar.
Now, you'll see Home, Dots, and Explore at the bottom of your screen.
This update is rolling out to ChatGPT Pro users (18 and older) and some Plus subscribers.
Explore tab unlocks Codex and plugins
The Home tab still gives you the classic chat experience, but now the Dots tab lets you interact directly with AI agents, kind of like having specialized bots for different tasks.
The Explore section unlocks extra features like Codex and Plugins. You can even pin your favorite tools to keep them handy.
If you're not into the new look, there's an option in Settings to switch back. Just make sure your app is updated!