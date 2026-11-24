OpenAI adds GPT-6.2 Sol to ChatGPT chat tab for subscribers
OpenAI just made its newest AI model, GPT-6.2 Sol, available in the Chat tab of ChatGPT for Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers. Before this, it was only on Work and Codex.
The update means you can now ask even trickier questions and get smarter search results right in your usual chat.
GPT-6.2 Sol improves image recognition
GPT-6.2 Sol is better at recognizing images (think reading product labels or comparing hotels based on your preferences) and is much safer in sensitive chats, meeting OpenAI's safety policies 91% to 94% of the time.
Heads up: GPT-5.6 Sol will be removed from Chat, Work and Codex on December 23, and GPT-5.6 Terra will leave Work and Codex the same day, but GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol models in Work and Codex stay the same.