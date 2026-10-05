OpenAI adds over 20 Codex plugins for planning, research, workflows
Technology
OpenAI has added over 20 new plugins to Codex, letting it handle much more than just code: think planning, research, and workflow management.
These updates make Codex a much stronger rival to other coding assistants like Claude Code, and you can use the plugins in the Codex app, the command-line interface, or even right inside Visual Studio Code.
Plugins bundle skills for developers
The plugins are built to bundle skills and tools, so developers can streamline all kinds of tasks.
OpenAI suggests starting small with personal skills before turning them into shareable plugins for teams.
Plus, an official Plugin Directory is coming soon to help users find and add new features easily, making Codex even more useful for projects big or small.