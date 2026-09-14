OpenAI adds trusted contact to ChatGPT to help suicidal users
OpenAI launched a new Trusted Contact feature in ChatGPT to help users who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts.
If you set it up in the app (not available for voice chats), the chatbot can spot warning signs and alert a person you trust when things look serious.
With more than 1 million people talking about suicide and self-harm on ChatGPT every week, this update aims to make reaching out for help a little easier.
Jennifer Lockman says human connection protects
Experts say setting up Trusted Contact is simple, but it might still be tough for someone already feeling low.
As psychologist Jennifer Lockman puts it, "We know from research that human connection belonging is a huge protective factor to help people when they're thinking about suicide. So in some ways, anything that we can do to promote connection to real people, in theory, that's a good protective thing."
OpenAI is working with mental health pros to keep refining the feature and make sure it actually helps people connect when they need it most.