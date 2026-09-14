OpenAI adds trusted contact to ChatGPT to help suicidal users

OpenAI launched a new Trusted Contact feature in ChatGPT to help users who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

If you set it up in the app (not available for voice chats), the chatbot can spot warning signs and alert a person you trust when things look serious.

With more than 1 million people talking about suicide and self-harm on ChatGPT every week, this update aims to make reaching out for help a little easier.