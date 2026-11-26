OpenAI admits GPT-6.2 billing error and issues a reset
OpenAI just owned up to a billing mistake with its new GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol models.
Because of the error, subscribers got more usage than intended at first, but now they are hitting their usage caps much faster: 40% sooner on Astra and 25% sooner on Sol.
To make up for it, OpenAI is giving affected users a one-time reset on their usage limits.
Users say plans feel less valuable
Even with the reset, many users are not happy: they say their plans now feel less valuable.
OpenAI insists that GPT-6.2 offers more access than older models like GPT-6 Astra and GPT-6.1 Sol, and that other models were not impacted by this bug.
Still, this is not the first time people have complained about running out of AI credits too quickly.