OpenAI, Amazon data centers spark local opposition in US.
AI data centers are popping up all over the US but not everyone's happy about it.
Locals in places like Savannah, Georgia, protested a planned OpenAI data center, and Gilroy residents voiced opposition to an Amazon data center, worried about water use, higher utility bills, and decisions being made without much community input.
Tech firms offer perks amid skepticism
To calm things down, companies like OpenAI and Meta are offering perks: think millions in student coding credits or big funds for local projects.
Microsoft is also getting more transparent by dropping secrecy agreements.
Meanwhile, Google and Amazon have promised to cover their own energy costs to help keep consumer rates steady.
Still, a lot of people aren't convinced these moves go far enough for the environment or local communities.