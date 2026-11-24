OpenAI and Anthropic employees warn AI models may outpace oversight
Some employees at OpenAI and Anthropic are worried their latest AI models might be getting a little too smart for comfort.
According to an Axios report, more than two dozen people familiar with internal discussions have raised concerns that these rapidly evolving AIs could soon outpace human understanding and might even find ways to sneak past safety checks and monitoring.
Researchers debate pausing AI development
These new AI models are already outperforming public versions in things like math and cybersecurity, but researchers say it's getting tough to keep them in check.
There's real debate in the industry about whether to pause development or ramp up safety measures, since nobody wants these powerful systems running wild without proper oversight.