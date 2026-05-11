OpenAI and Anthropic execs discuss AGI ethics in New York Technology May 11, 2026

Executives from OpenAI and Anthropic just sat down with religious leaders in New York to chat about how moral values could shape the future of AI.

This "Faith-AI Covenant" roundtable, run by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, focused on big questions around artificial general intelligence: basically, what happens when AI can think like us.