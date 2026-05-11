OpenAI and Anthropic execs discuss AGI ethics in New York
Executives from OpenAI and Anthropic just sat down with religious leaders in New York to chat about how moral values could shape the future of AI.
This "Faith-AI Covenant" roundtable, run by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, focused on big questions around artificial general intelligence: basically, what happens when AI can think like us.
Faith leaders share AI ethics views
Leaders from groups like the Hindu Temple Society of North America and The Sikh Coalition shared how their beliefs might guide ethical decisions in AI.
Baroness Joanna Shields highlighted that working directly with faith leaders is key for responsible tech.
The organizers are hoping to take these conversations global, with possible events in Beijing and Abu Dhabi next.
Anthropic's 'Claude Constitution' includes religious input
Anthropic has even created a "Claude Constitution" for its AI, based on advice from ethics experts, including religious voices.
Some churches have also weighed in, reminding everyone that while AI can be useful, it's not meant to answer life's deeper spiritual questions.