OpenAI and NextDC drop recycled water plan for Sydney S7
OpenAI and NextDC have dropped their idea to use recycled water for cooling the massive S7 data center in Sydney, which is set to be one of the world's largest AI hubs.
The original plan was meant to save drinking water and cut energy use, but it hit a wall due to permit issues for a wastewater pipeline.
S7 to use closed loop cooling
Instead, the S7 will now use a closed-loop liquid cooling system: no drinking water needed, but it could mean higher electricity use and more pressure on Sydney's power grid.
NextDC's CEO Craig Scroggie said recycled water would have been greener, but "Potential sources were canvassed in early planning. In Western Sydney, the enabling infrastructure... is not yet in place."
The center promises thousands of jobs, though some worry about its environmental impact.