OpenAI announces 1st international AI lab in Singapore, over S$300m
Technology
OpenAI just announced they are setting up their very first international AI lab in Singapore.
The company is investing over S$300 million (about $235 million) and plans to grow a local team of around 200 people over the next few years.
OpenAI to boost Singapore AI talent
This move is all about boosting AI innovation and helping local talent level up.
OpenAI and Singapore want to make sure everyday people, businesses, and even the government can benefit from smart AI tools.
It also fits right into Singapore's big goal of becoming a global hotspot for artificial intelligence.