OpenAI, Anthropic advance P vs NP, AI-aided Riemann hypothesis proof
Big news in the tech world: OpenAI and Anthropic are making real progress on the famous P vs. NP problem, a math puzzle that's stumped experts for 55 years.
In November 20, 2026, an Anthropic mathematician even used AI to help prove the Riemann hypothesis, turning heads across the field.
P vs NP solution risks encryption
If P vs. NP gets solved, it could totally change how we keep data safe online.
Encryption methods (like those protecting your bank info) rely on certain problems being hard to crack.
If AI figures out shortcuts to these problems, everything from banking security to private messages could be at risk.
The tech world is buzzing with both excitement and concern about where this might lead next.