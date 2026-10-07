OpenAI, Anthropic and Google launch AI healthcare tools this January
Big names in tech, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, just dropped fresh AI tools for health care this January.
OpenAI's ChatGPT Health lets you upload your health records to get personalized advice.
Anthropic's Claude for Healthcare can break down your medical history and explain test results in plain language.
Meanwhile, Google's MedGemma 1.5 is built to help developers make sense of medical text and images.
OpenAI and Anthropic add privacy protections
With all this new tech handling sensitive information, privacy is a top concern.
Both OpenAI and Anthropic stress that their AI isn't here to replace real doctors but to support them, and you stay in control of what you share.
They've added strong privacy protections like isolating health chats and letting users choose what details they provide, aiming to keep your data safe while making health care smarter and more accessible.