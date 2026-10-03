OpenAI, Anthropic and Google launch new AI healthcare tools
Technology
OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google just dropped new AI tools aimed at making healthcare smarter and more accessible.
Between January 7-13, 2026, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Health, Anthropic rolled out Claude for Healthcare, and Google introduced MedGemma 1.5, all designed to help with everything from personalized advice to analyzing medical data.
Patient advice doctor paperwork developer apps
ChatGPT Health lets you upload your health records for tailored advice: think of it as a smart sidekick for your doctor visits.
Claude for Healthcare offers similar features in the US and even helps doctors handle administrative tasks like insurance paperwork.
Meanwhile, Google's MedGemma 1.5 is built for developers working on apps that analyze medical text and images.