OpenAI Anthropic and Google launched AI healthcare tools January 2026

Big Tech is getting serious about health: OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google launched new AI tools in January 2026 designed to make health care smarter and more personal.

With ChatGPT Health, which was being tested by a small group of early users with a waitlist, and Claude for Healthcare, available only to Pro and Max subscribers in the US, ChatGPT Health can provide personalized medical advice, while Claude for Healthcare can summarize medical history, explain test results, detect patterns, and prepare questions.

MedGemma 1.5 is a freely accessible model designed to help developers build apps that can analyze medical text and imagery, think of it as having a digital assistant in your corner.