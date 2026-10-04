OpenAI Anthropic and Google launched AI healthcare tools January 2026
Big Tech is getting serious about health: OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google launched new AI tools in January 2026 designed to make health care smarter and more personal.
With ChatGPT Health, which was being tested by a small group of early users with a waitlist, and Claude for Healthcare, available only to Pro and Max subscribers in the US, ChatGPT Health can provide personalized medical advice, while Claude for Healthcare can summarize medical history, explain test results, detect patterns, and prepare questions.
MedGemma 1.5 is a freely accessible model designed to help developers build apps that can analyze medical text and imagery, think of it as having a digital assistant in your corner.
OpenAI Anthropic promise health data privacy
Worried about privacy? Both OpenAI and Anthropic say your health information will not be used to train their models.
These tools aren't here to replace doctors but are meant to make things smoother, like helping explain test results or speeding up administrative tasks for providers.
It's all about making health care easier (and maybe a little less stressful) for everyone.