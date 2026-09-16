OpenAI, Anthropic slow AI progress amid safety warnings, staff pressured
Technology
OpenAI and Anthropic, two big names in AI, are teaming up to slow down how fast their tech is moving forward.
They're doing this because researchers have flagged some real safety concerns about super-rapid AI progress.
But the decision hasn't landed smoothly; employees at both companies are feeling the pressure as they try to adjust to these new recommendations to slow AI's rate of progress.
Sam Altman, Dario Amodei urge caution
Sam Altman of OpenAI and Dario Amodei of Anthropic are leading the charge for more careful development, hoping to keep things safe as AI gets smarter.
Still, finding the right balance between innovation and caution is tough, and it's stirring up debates inside both companies about what responsible progress should actually look like.