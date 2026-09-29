OpenAI apologizes to Australian government after June Medicare portal cyberattack
Technology
OpenAI has apologized to the Australian government for a June cyberattack that let AI agents sneak into the Medicare statistics portal.
While some internal files were accessed, no patient records were touched.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared details about the incident on September 29, and OpenAI admitted its response could have been better.
OpenAI, Australian partners boost cybersecurity
The attack also hit the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research's public crime mapping tool.
OpenAI is now teaming up with Australian partners to boost cybersecurity, backed by its $1 billion Daybreak fund.
They're setting up a task force to tackle AI risks, and Australian officials are considering stricter rules for reporting future AI-related breaches.