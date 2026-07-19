Meet Uday Ruddaraju, OpenAI's new Indian-origin CTO of Compute

Ruddaraju shared his thoughts on the journey so far at OpenAI, calling it "incredibly rewarding."

He praised the Compute team for their hard work in quickly and reliably bringing capacity online.

He also highlighted the deep systems across compute, network, storage, and ML work needed to train frontier models like GPT-5.6.

The new CTO of Compute said as they scale up, the problems only get harder requiring innovation across every layer of the stack.