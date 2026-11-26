OpenAI begins private inference trial to protect sensitive data
OpenAI just started trialing a feature called Private Inference, designed to make AI processing more secure, especially for sensitive information.
Right now, only a small group of customers is trying it out, but CEO Sam Altman said this upgrade lets businesses use AI with more confidence that their data stays private.
Private inference keeps prompts hidden
Instead of just deleting your data after processing, Private Inference actually protects it while the AI is working on it.
It uses confidential computing techniques so prompts and responses stay hidden even during computation.
The prompt is encrypted during transmission and passes through real-time safety checks before reaching the model inside a secure environment, so there's less risk of anything leaking out.
The feature's still in preview mode and the wider rollout is expected soon.