OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admits AI feels scary, urges cooperation
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman openly admits that how quickly AI is advancing feels scary sometimes.
He shared that his team is excited about what AI can do, but they're also worried about its impact.
Altman believes society, AI companies, and others need to work together to keep AI safe and aligned as it evolves.
OpenAI describes Astra as powerful, responsible
Altman talked about OpenAI's next big model, Astra, calling it a major step forward in both power and responsibility.
He made it clear they're focused on meeting strict safety standards and improving safeguards, showing they're serious about building AI that's both innovative and responsible.